Pancakes in a pagoda: Finding more than just inner peace in southern Vietnam

For the past 18 years, Dong Lai Pagoda in Tinh Bien District, An Giang Province has been famous for its crispy pancakes. “Monks in this pagoda started making banh xeo for visitors in 1999. At first, they just made the pancakes on special occasions but demand got so high that they decided to make them every day for visitors,” Bui Van Tam, a cook who has been making banh xeo for more than 10 years at the pagoda, explains.