Food

Noodles don't get any fresher than at this Saigon soup stall

By Phong Vinh   July 24, 2018 | 02:47 pm GMT+7

Two things make a soup stall in Ho Chi Minh City stand out - the noodles are made from scratch and the dish has no artificial seasoning. 

The name of the dish served at this stall, "Bun quay" (stirring noodle), actually comes the action of eaters mixing a side bowl of salt, chili, and lime on their own to season the dish.

Taste the freshness in each strand of noodle
 
 

Noodles don't get any fresher than at this Saigon soup stall

Hoang Minh, the owner, said that she crossed paths with this dish during a trip to the southern Phu Quoc Island three years ago. 

Even though it was not a regional specialty, it is a must try for anyone visiting Phu Quoc, Minh said. The dish has its origins in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh. “I opened this noodle shop so more people would know about this dish.”
The broth here is clear and does not contain any added artificial seasoning. While she sticks mostly to how the dish is made originally, the flavor is "tuned" to match Saigonese tastes. Her family helps with all chores at the stall.
After all ingredients are in the bowl, a pinch of salt is the only seasoning added before hot broth is poured on top.
Fresh shrimp and fish are ground and beaten. When cooked, this topping adds a soft, chewy texture, to the dish.
Unlike other dishes, you do not need to add anything else to the soup. Each bowl costs VND52,000 ($2.27).

The stall is located deep in a small alley off Le Van Sy Street in District 3, and the best way to get there is to take the Hoang Sa alley. The stall opens from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Tags: Vietnam noodle soup Phu Quoc fresh Binh Dinh shrimp fish Saigon
 
