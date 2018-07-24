Noodles don't get any fresher than at this Saigon soup stall

Hoang Minh, the owner, said that she crossed paths with this dish during a trip to the southern Phu Quoc Island three years ago.

Even though it was not a regional specialty, it is a must try for anyone visiting Phu Quoc, Minh said. The dish has its origins in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh. “I opened this noodle shop so more people would know about this dish.”