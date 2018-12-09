How do you like your rice fried? 20 options await

Market 200 in District 4 is often referred to as a food paradise in Saigon, with many restaurants and stalls for customers to choose from. Among these, a fried rice stall called Thien An stands out as a particular favorite.

The owner opened this stall two years ago, and it has stayed crowded since day one.

One of the reasons that the fried rice stall attracts so many customers is the irresistible fragrance that emanates from the kitchen that is set right next to the entrance, triggering hunger pangs.

There are 20 different fried rice dishes on the menu, including chicken wings fried rice, beef fried rice, seafood and ribs fried rice. Noodles and vermicelli are also served here. The cheapest dish here is fried rice with chicken wings, which is about a dollar for a portion. The owner said preparation is the hardest and most time-consuming part of her business.

"We have to buy a lot of ingredients, because there are over 20 dishes on our menu," she said.

The stall opens and starts serving lunch at 12:30 p.m. every day. The favorite dish is fried rice with chicken, which sells like hot cakes.

If you like lots of vegetables in your rice, you won't be disappointed since there are many choices of vegetables here, including cabbages, pickle, tomatoes and a variety of herbs.

One of the favorite side dishes here is the pickled napa cabbage that has a medium sourness and with a slightly sweet, savory taste.

When a customer order a portion of chicken fried rice, the cook will fry the chicken again to make it hot and crispy. The chicken comes with a special chili sauce.

Another favorite dish here is beef satay fried rice. The beef is stir fried at medium heat so it’s tender and juicy, with a little touch of spicy satay.

When you are enjoying your fried rice, don’t forget to order a delicious bowl of seaweed soup with ground meat, which costs VND5,000 ($0.2).

The stall opens from noon until 11 p.m. Accompanying sauce is packed for takeaways.