Grab a taste of Da Lat in the heart of Saigon with 3 signature dishes

Meatball soup with bread

A portion of meatball soup with bread that can be found in Saigon. Photos by Di Vy

Bread served with meatball soup is a popular breakfast in the Central Highlands' Da Lat. You can also find it in Saigon, where the meatballs are smaller. The broth is made from ribs and chili powder. A bite of the tender meat and crispy bread is the perfect choice on rainy days. Expect to pay VND25,000 ($1) for a bowl.

Banh can – Da Lat’s savory mini pancakes

Rice pancakes "banh can" with mango strips on top.

This signature dish from Da Lat has been modified to fit the tastes of Saigon. The traditional mini pancakes are filled with shrimp and pork, and served with chili fish sauce.

A restaurant in District 7 has come up with two alternative sauces for banh can. A sweet and savory fish sauce with chili and garlic, and a thick peanut sauce. The latter brings a fresher taste compared with the traditional dish. You can also find banh can in District 1 as well. A delicious serving will cost about VND30,000 ($1.32).

Grilled rice paper

Rice paper is grilled on charcoal with various toppings.

Often regarded as "Da Lat’s pizza", these grilled delicacies are topped with eggs, green onions and dried shrimp. There are also other versions with chicken, beef, sausage and cheese. The price depends on the toppings, so the more you choose, the higher the price. The cheapest version is just topped with green onions. Some famous venues for the 'pizzas' can be found on Cao Thang Street and Nguyen Hue walking street in the city's center.