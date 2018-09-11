Fragrant broth, tasty dumplings keeps Saigon stall in business

Tam says it was his late father who opened the restaurant on Vo Van Tan Street in District 3, “but I learnt all of his recipes.”

A bowl of wonton noodles soup costs VND40, 000 ($1.70)

The restaurant’s menu has nearly a dozen dishes, and most of them have to do with noodles and wontons, or stuffed dumplings. Tam said he supervises all the preparations and cooking processes from dawn. The restaurant is open from 6:00 am until midnight.

Tam said they used to remain open even longer, until 2:00- 3:00 in the morning.

“But we close earlier now to ensure the quality of food, ” he added.

The secret ingredient in all the dishes served at the restaurant is the broth. Since there is only one broth pot used for all the dishes, extreme care has to be taken while cooking to ensure that the broth is tasty and flavorful.

The shrimp dumplings are most favored by customers. The sweetness of the wonton wrap is enhanced by the freshness of the shrimp. The filling is balanced and substantial, and the wrap is not too thick, adding to the taste.

A wooden stand with Chinese motifs is a common sign at several restaurants serving Cantonese food in Saigon.

Tam’s restaurant is small, but well lit and airy. Customers can park their motorbikes in front of the restaurant for free, something that is becoming an unusual feature in the city. Five young waiters in the stall are professional and efficient.

A bowl of wonton noodles soup costs around VND40, 000 (around $1.70). If you want just the wontons, the price is VND35, 000 ($1.5). You can also ask for a combination that you like, and the owner will price them accordingly.

Ngoc Tam, a regular customer, said that given the quality of food and the restaurant’s location, its prices were not too nigh.

“I eat at a lot of Chinese noodles soup restaurants, but this place still makes me want to come back again and again, partly because it is close to my house, but also because the quality of the food here is undeniable.”