Food

Follow make-up guru Michelle Phan on her food tour of Vietnam

By Nhung Nguyen   July 11, 2016 | 08:40 pm GMT+7
She includes Popeye’s hand-made biscuits on the list?

The deliciousness of Vietnamese food is no stranger to locals and tourists, although sometimes we still need to be reminded that our menu has more than 'pho' and 'banh mi'.

That’s why it’s understandable Michelle Phan, YouTube makeup guru turned fashion entrepreneur, recently featured her food adventures in Vietnam on her new series for ICON Network.

If you are still overwhelmed by the amount of dishes sold on the streets, the Vietnamese-American make-up artist can offer you some suggestions. Take note and start Googling.

Eating your way through Vietnam beach town for a mouthwatering $4

Biryani at the Bawa's

Eating horse in northern Vietnam, the merry way

Hide-and-seek at Reng Reng Café

Broken rice: The evolution of a classic Vietnamese dish

The kind of pho that can get you drunk...

Dog meat - Hanoi's guilty pleasure

Vietnamese have one thing in common with Timon & Pumbaa

