Follow make-up guru Michelle Phan on her food tour of Vietnam

The deliciousness of Vietnamese food is no stranger to locals and tourists, although sometimes we still need to be reminded that our menu has more than 'pho' and 'banh mi'.

That’s why it’s understandable Michelle Phan, YouTube makeup guru turned fashion entrepreneur, recently featured her food adventures in Vietnam on her new series for ICON Network.

If you are still overwhelmed by the amount of dishes sold on the streets, the Vietnamese-American make-up artist can offer you some suggestions. Take note and start Googling.

Related news:

> "I would drink fish sauce": Vietnamese street food a hit in U.S. taste test

> Vietnamese crepe, lovely to see and crunchy to eat

> Hanoi treasure: 10 street foods that make you Hanoian - Part II