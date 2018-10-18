VnExpress International
Food

Don’t know what to eat? Try Saigon’s underground food court

By Vi Yen   October 18, 2018 | 12:16 pm GMT+7

Sense Market offers delicious dishes from all over Vietnam and also international foods.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court

Sense Market on Pham Ngu Lao Street in HCMC’s District 1 is a great eating spot for both tourists and locals. Its underground food court serves a variety of foods, ranging from Vietnamese dishes from all over the country to international cuisine. It is also clean and spacious.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 1

Try this mango salad with dried anchovy and rice. The salty anchovies and sweet and sour mango combined with crunchy peanuts will sure tickle your taste buds.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 2

This delicious sweet and sour shrimp hotpot, served with vegetables like okra and elephant ear plant is a crowd pleaser.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 3

This dish of banh hoi (rolls of rice vermicelli sheets), which can be eaten with grilled pork, fried spring rolls and grilled pork sausages, is enough for two people.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 4

Nha Trang-style grilled pork sausages, fried rice paper, fresh vegetables, and herbs are the ingredients in this delicious self-made spring roll dish.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 5

Do not forget to order sour fermented pork sausages and sweet chili fish sauce to eat with your grilled pork sausages. Locals usually eat these with thin slices of garlic and bird’s eye chili.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 6

There are also Quang noodle dishes (Quang Nam Province style noodles) with seafood, shrimp or chicken for those who love central Vietnamese cuisine.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 7

Steamed rice paper rolls are made on the spot. Inside the rolls are the usual wood ear mushroom and minced pork. Pork floss and fried shallots are strewn on top before eating. It might take a while since the rolls are made after you order.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 8

There are also other international cuisines like Japanese, Indian and Thai, which are quite popular with visitors. The colorful seafood looks nice in the glass cabinet though, of course, the quality might not match what you get at Japanese restaurants.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court (Unedited - Linh) - 9

Another favorite snack is hot Thai crepe with five different stuffings to choose from.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court (Unedited - Linh) - 10

There are also stalls selling fresh fruit juices and smoothies besides milk tea and coffee.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 9

Vietnamese desserts, or che, like che bap (corn and tapioca rice pudding), che khoai mon (made from taro) and che dau van (made from hyacinth beans) are well-made here. They are not too sweet and are easy to eat with some ice.

Dont know what to eat? Try Saigons underground food court - 10

The seating area is divided into various sections with different decors. It is comfortable with large clean tables and air-conditioning.

