Food

Dishing it out for 80 years: Congee on a shoulder pole

By Di Vy   June 14, 2018 | 07:29 am GMT+7

In the heart of District 1 in Saigon, a pork tripe congee stall has developed a loyal following spanning several generations. 

This seemingly ordinary restaurant has been serving for 80 years on Co Giang street. According to Ut, the restaurant was first opened by her grandmother. At that time, my grandmom sold congee on shoulder poles around Cau Muoi and Ong Lanh market. Later, my dad inherited the career, serving the dish on shoulder poles. Now I sell congee wherever I am allowed to.

The congee shoulder pole looks so special with a bowl-like pot and a tray full of pork tripe. When orders come up, Ut promtly places tripes into bowls. Before ladling the congee, she slightly stirs the pot to blend the broth and the rice together.

Right next to the cooker is the tray with various pork organs: heart, liver, Vietnamese sausages, etc. just like other congee restaurants.

The hot congee bowl is later complemented with ground pepper and laksa leaves before being served to customers. 

The place serves quite a decent bowl, size-wise. Rice is fried prior to cooking, which allows it to swell without being crushed and retain its appetizing smell. A full serving is served at VND40.000 (1.8 USD).  If you are hesitant to taste any of the ingredient, just remind the owner to exclude it.

For the pig organs, Ut claims to only pick the fresh ingredients instead of frozen meat. The preparation process, from shopping for raw ingredients to cooking, starts at 1 a.m everyday.

Ut says she only picks fresh ingredients and uses no frozen meat to get the tripe. The preparation process, from shopping for raw ingredients to cooking the rice porridge, starts at 1 a.m everyday.

The restaurant serves extra bean sprouts for customers.First time coming to the place, Tran Quan (District 8, Ho Chi Minh city) said A friend of mine recommends this place. The taste is pretty bland, but the tripe is softly cooked and no smelly odor remains. Hai, a long-time customer, said that: I come here at least once a week. Now that I am used to the taste here, I can not eat elsewhere. 

A serving also includes a small bowl of sweet and sour fish sauce to complement the taste of organ meat. Spicy craves may add extra chili placed on the table. 

The restaurant opens from 6 a.m to 2 p.m, usually most crowded in the early morning. Parking lots are available nearby. In the hot, stuffed space, customers enjoy the food on small decent tables. 

A first time customer, Tran Quan (District 8, Ho Chi Minh city): “A friend of mine recommended this place. The taste is pretty bland, but the tripe is softly cooked and no smelly odor remains.”

Hai, a long-time patron: “I come here at least once a week. Now that I am used to the taste here, I cannot eat this elsewhere.”

