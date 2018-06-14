Dishing it out for 80 years: Congee on a shoulder pole

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m to 2 p.m, and is usually most crowded early in the morning. Parking lots nearby allow you to enjoy this delicious, filling hot bowl of pork tripe porridge at leisure.

A first time customer, Tran Quan (District 8, Ho Chi Minh city): “A friend of mine recommended this place. The taste is pretty bland, but the tripe is softly cooked and no smelly odor remains.”

Hai, a long-time patron: “I come here at least once a week. Now that I am used to the taste here, I cannot eat this elsewhere.”