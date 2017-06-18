Central Vietnamese delicacies with a Saigon twist

Banh hoi long heo (rice vermicelli cakes with boiled pig's intestines)

This is a popular dish among tourists who visit Binh Dinh and Phu Yen. The Saigon vesion dish does not differ hugely from the original. In the central region, this is a popular dish that you can find pretty much anywhere and costs around VND25,000 ($1.1).

In Saigon, it is not as popular and you have to search for restaurants that specialize in food from the central region. One portion can serve two people or more.