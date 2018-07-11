A sour note that takes pho to a new high

In a small alley off Nguyen Thien Thuat Street in Saigon's District 3, an unassuming street-side stall has been serving a distinctive dish, sour pho, since 1954.
Huynh Thi Kim Phuong, the current owner: “Since 1954, our family has been keeping the same taste of the northern style pho, which my mother (in law) brought along from the northern Lang Son Province when she moved to Saigon.”
Sour pho does something that its name does not suggest. It is not the broth that is the star of this dish, but a brown, gooey, tamarind sauce.
The dish also has a distinct topping - vegetables and sliced, pickled papaya.
Unlike the original pho, the broth is served in a separate bowl.
The dish uses chicken meat, including innards like intestines, liver and heart.
You can also use some spiced pork crackling to add a more crunchy texture to the soup.
A bowl of sour pho costs a very reasonable VND45,000 ($1.95).
The restaurant opens for business at 3:30 p.m. and closes around 6-7 p.m. and sells out every day. Sometimes, customers preorder the dish by calling ahead of time.