Food

A million ways to drink coffee around the world

By VnExpress, Reuters   May 6, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7

From Vietnamese iced coffee to Hello Kitty latte, the universal drink comes with so many flavors and looks.

A photo illustration shows a coffee sitting next to a promotional sign after it was made for a customer at a Sydney cafe in Australia, May 4, 2017. Reuters/David Gray/Illustration
A fruit vendor drinks iced coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam May 4, 2017. Reuters/Kham
A man waits for coffee to brew at a cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam May 4, 2017. Reuters/Kham
A barista pours milk into a coffee at the La Tercera cafe in Beijing, China May 6, 2017. Reuters/Thomas Peter
Coffee serving style called "Duet", a cup of cappucino and a shot of espresso is pictured at Magnum Opus coffee shop in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines May 5, 2017. Reuters/Erik De Castro
Edmund Mayr prepares coffee in a syphon coffee brewer in the Cafe Competence Center in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2017. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
A coffee cup is pictured in front of the "Golden Roof" (Goldenes Dachl) in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria, May 4, 2017. Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman drinks her coffee, while working on her laptop, at Java Lounge coffeeshop in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 4, 2017. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Costa coffee cups are seen wrapped in plastic at a Costa Coffee shop franchise in London, Britain, May 4, 2017. Reuters/Russell Boyce
Fresh brewed decaffeinated coffee is offered to attendees at a conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. Reuters/Mike Blake
A man drinks coffee at a coffee shop in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 3, 2017. Reuters/Samrang Pring
Customers enjoy their coffee at Caffe Nero in Manchester, Britain April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cat Luca sits next to a cup of coffee in Cafe Neko in Vienna, Austria, May 3, 2017. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
Glasses of iced coffee with 3D latte art of cats and Hello Kitty are pictured at a cafe in Singapore May 5, 2017. Reuters/Edgar Su
A woman shows her 'Ecopresso', an Espresso coffee served in an edible cup made of cookie, during a photo opportunity at ILOHA Coffee in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2017. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman carries cups of coffee she purchased at a coffee shop in Metro Manila, Philippines May 4, 2017. Reuters/Romeo Ranoco
Tags: food culture coffee
 
