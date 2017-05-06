a-million-ways-to-drink-coffee-around-the-world

|
A photo illustration shows a coffee sitting next to a promotional sign after it was made for a customer at a Sydney cafe in Australia, May 4, 2017. Reuters/David Gray/Illustration
|
A fruit vendor drinks iced coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam May 4, 2017. Reuters/Kham
|
A man waits for coffee to brew at a cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam May 4, 2017. Reuters/Kham
|
A barista pours milk into a coffee at the La Tercera cafe in Beijing, China May 6, 2017. Reuters/Thomas Peter
|
Coffee serving style called "Duet", a cup of cappucino and a shot of espresso is pictured at Magnum Opus coffee shop in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines May 5, 2017. Reuters/Erik De Castro
|
Edmund Mayr prepares coffee in a syphon coffee brewer in the Cafe Competence Center in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2017. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
|
A coffee cup is pictured in front of the "Golden Roof" (Goldenes Dachl) in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria, May 4, 2017. Reuters/Dominic Ebenbichler
|
A woman drinks her coffee, while working on her laptop, at Java Lounge coffeeshop in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 4, 2017. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
|
Costa coffee cups are seen wrapped in plastic at a Costa Coffee shop franchise in London, Britain, May 4, 2017. Reuters/Russell Boyce
|
Fresh brewed decaffeinated coffee is offered to attendees at a conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. Reuters/Mike Blake
|
A man drinks coffee at a coffee shop in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 3, 2017. Reuters/Samrang Pring
|
Customers enjoy their coffee at Caffe Nero in Manchester, Britain April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
|
Cat Luca sits next to a cup of coffee in Cafe Neko in Vienna, Austria, May 3, 2017. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
|
Glasses of iced coffee with 3D latte art of cats and Hello Kitty are pictured at a cafe in Singapore May 5, 2017. Reuters/Edgar Su
|
A woman shows her 'Ecopresso', an Espresso coffee served in an edible cup made of cookie, during a photo opportunity at ILOHA Coffee in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2017. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
|
A woman carries cups of coffee she purchased at a coffee shop in Metro Manila, Philippines May 4, 2017. Reuters/Romeo Ranoco