30 years and still going strong: A banh xeo legacy in central Vietnam

|
For locals in the central city of Da Nang, Ba Duong's (Mrs Duong) banh xeo restaurant is something to brag about to visitors. Come rain or shine, the restaurant is always full of customers.
|
The traditional banh xeo has been passed down from Truong Thi Lai, 77, to her children and grandchildren. The name of the restaurant comes from her husband's name, Duong.
|
What people love about Ba Duong is that the restaurant has not changed in the past 30 years. Most cooks, waiters and waitresses you see at the restaurant are part of Lai’s family.
|
Lai said she only uses rice grown in Quang Nam to make the crispy pancakes, and adds turmeric to give them their delicious yellow shade.
|
Unlike the banh xeo you find in southern Vietnam which is served with fish sauce, banh xeo at Ba Duong goes with a secret sweet sauce known only to Lai’s family.
|
Grilled pork is also a must-try at Ba Duong Restaurant, which can be found at K280/23 Hoang Dieu Street, Hai Chau District.
|
The restaurant opens from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. but to grab a banh xeo dinner, you should be there before 5 p.m. or you will end up waiting in line, or worse, they could run out.