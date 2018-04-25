3 green cafés to escape the summer heat in Saigon

Green space and a cool atmosphere make them popular hideouts from the sizzling sun.

38 Flower Market & Tea House

This café on the busy Ly Tu Trong Street looks like a small garden in the heart of Saigon where fresh flowers can be found in every corner.

Thanks to its breezy, cool space, the café has become an ideal getaway amidst the scorching summer heat with real feel afternoon temperatures climbing to 41 degrees Celsius, or 106 degrees Fahrenheit.



Besides coffee, the drinks menu is also designed to help you cool down with various kinds of teas and juices. Prices start from VND30,000 ($1.31).

Nang Xanh Garden Café

Nestled down a small alley on Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Phu Nhuan District, Nang Xanh (Blue Sunlight) Garden Café catches the attention with its eye-catching interior décor with a tropical theme.



The shop is covered with green plants, giving customers a refreshing feeling. The café is open 24 hours a day.



Tron (Round) Bistro Café

The café on Dinh Bo Linh Street in Binh Thanh District is a not-to-be-missed address for nature enthusiasts thanks to its green space and wall decor.