Flower traders find themselves in a blooming mess after sudden Saigon downpour

By Quynh Tran   January 26, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7

Flower traders had no time to react when the unexpected rain hit on January 25. 

flower-traders-find-themselves-in-a-blooming-mess-after-sudden-saigon-downpour

Heavy rains on Wednesday flooded many roads in Tan Phu District. Apricot blossom traders said their trees had shed their yellow petals, making them difficult to sell.
flower-traders-find-themselves-in-a-blooming-mess-after-sudden-saigon-downpour-1

Tai, a trader on Go Dau Street, said that half of his marigolds were crushed by the rain.
flower-traders-find-themselves-in-a-blooming-mess-after-sudden-saigon-downpour-2

Many of his marigolds lost leaves and stems, so Tai is considering offering a 50 percent discount to attract buyers.
flower-traders-find-themselves-in-a-blooming-mess-after-sudden-saigon-downpour-3

Minh Phung, another seller on To Hieu Street, faced the same problem.
flower-traders-find-themselves-in-a-blooming-mess-after-sudden-saigon-downpour-4

“These roses often go for VND60,000 ($2.6) per pot, but the price has fallen by half now. I’m afraid even lower prices won't attract buyers,” Phung told VnExpress.
flower-traders-find-themselves-in-a-blooming-mess-after-sudden-saigon-downpour-5

Many of his marigolds were damaged.

Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Tags: floods water Saigon Tet flowers
 
