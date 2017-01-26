flower-traders-find-themselves-in-a-blooming-mess-after-sudden-saigon-downpour

|
Heavy rains on Wednesday flooded many roads in Tan Phu District. Apricot blossom traders said their trees had shed their yellow petals, making them difficult to sell.
Tai, a trader on Go Dau Street, said that half of his marigolds were crushed by the rain.
Many of his marigolds lost leaves and stems, so Tai is considering offering a 50 percent discount to attract buyers.
Minh Phung, another seller on To Hieu Street, faced the same problem.
“These roses often go for VND60,000 ($2.6) per pot, but the price has fallen by half now. I’m afraid even lower prices won't attract buyers,” Phung told VnExpress.
Many of his marigolds were damaged.
Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
