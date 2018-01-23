Fans across Vietnam storm streets to celebrate Vietnam's win over Qatar in U23 Asian Cup

In Saigon, thousands of fans have poured into the city center to celebrate the national team's historic win in the AFC U23 Championship's semifinal. All the main streets, from Nguyen Hue, Ham Nghi, Ton Duc Thang to Nguyen Thai Hoc, are full of supporters in red t-shirts waving national flags. "I'm so happy! Our class saw the match together and we burst into screams and tears when Van Thanh scored. Thanks to the players, thanks to the coach! Now we'll head to celebrate," Minh Nguyen, a student at Cao Thang college says as hundreds of students come to the Ho Chi Minh statue and sing the national anthem. Photo by Vnexpress/Duy Tran