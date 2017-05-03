VnExpress International
Families cause a splash bathing in shadow of Ha Long's $1.8-mln clock tower

By Quoc Anh   May 3, 2017 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
A photo shared on social media shows children play in the pool around Ha Long clock tower on May 1.

When the sweltering weather descends it can only mean one thing: Time for a swim.

Two months after Ha Long Town opened a VND42 billion ($1.8 million) clock tower, locals have finally found a use for it: cooling off in the pool that surrounds it to escape the summer heat.

Images posted on social media in recent days show adults and children wading and swimming in the pool around the clock tower, which was built as a tourist attraction in a town already famous for Ha Long Bay.

With around 100 people splashing in the pool, some joked that it looked more like a water park than a clock tower.

However, others said it was inappropriate and unsafe to get into the pool due to the slippery tiles and power cables.

The 28-meter tower took several months to build and features 16 clock faces displaying the times in various countries.

The project has been widely criticized by many people, who say it's a waste of money.

