Da Nang seeks to enhance tourists’ night-time amusement with market

It will have three main sections, a food court, commercial space and a cultural and arts area.

Tran Chi Cuong, deputy director of the city's tourism department, said the market would provide tourists another nightly entertainment option and add variety to local tourism products, thus helping attract more visitors to Da Nang. “It is being funded by private investors.”

The proposed design of the night market

The market will be connected with the Ly Nam De – Mai Hac De walking street near the Dragon Bridge.

After HCMC and Hanoi, Da Nang is the third city in Vietnam to have a night market.

In the first half of this year Da Nang is estimated to have received more than four million visitors, up 29 percent from the same period last year.

This included over 1.6 million foreigners, a 47 percent increase.