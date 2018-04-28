VnExpress International
Da Nang counts down to much-awaited fireworks festival

By Nguyen Dong   April 28, 2018 | 02:15 pm GMT+7

One more day to go until the festival explodes with opening shows by Vietnamese and Polish technicians.

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2018 is scheduled to blast off on Monday night with performances by the home team of Da Nang and Polish technicians. The country’s biggest cultural event is scheduled to last until the end of June.
Scores of high-altitude firecrackers are gathered along the Han River facing a stand on the side of Tran Hung Dao Street.
Members of the Polish team install new firing cracks for the first show, which coincides with Vietnam’s Reunification Day April 30, when the country marks the end of the Vietnam War.
With the theme “Legends of Bridges,” participating teams will be telling different stories about well-known bridges through spectacular performances.
The number of firing cracks of Vietnamese and Polish teams are nearly the same, but each team has different ways to draw pyro-lovers’ attention with music shows. A Polish team member said all installation work is carefully done to prevent possible errors, but the final explosion will depend on weather conditions.
A technician checks the firing cracks and make sure everything is ready.
The next shows are slated for May 26, June 2 and June 9 and feature performances from France and the U.S., Italy and Hong Kong, and Sweden and Portugal, before the final round and closing ceremony on June 30. Street art shows and food events are also available. The event was first held in 2008.
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang fireworks festival international fireworks festival destinations travel tourism
 
