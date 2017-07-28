Youngsters take to the streets to paint a picture of Saigon's polluted future

Ten walls in Ho Chi Minh City have been transformed by murals that show the negative impacts of climate change, pollution and the importance of clean energy.

The paintings were selected from a pool of 34 entries to the “Thanh pho 2030” (City in 2030) competition, organized by the Center of Hands-on Actions and Networking for Growth and Environment (CHANGE), a non-governmental organization.

The top works have been hanging on walls in District 1 and District 10 since Monday.

Most of them were produced by high-school and college students.

If you don't have time to take a look of these walls, scroll down for a tour and think about the messages they are trying to portray.

What do you choose for the future? Painting by Trinh Quoc Tuan.

Saigon in my eyes. Painting by ART TDT-U.

A painting by Tran Thi Thu Trang, Nguyen Nhu Hoai Nam and Nguyen Tran Bao Tran.

Painting by Tong Phi Truong and Huynh Thi Thu Trang that calls on the use of green energy.

Clean energy-Green Vietnam. Painting by Luu Ba Lang

Acid rain. Painting by Tran Hoang Thien An.

A painting by Nguyen Le Ha Vi and Nguyen Tien Dat depicting a polluted Saigon.

The city in 2030. Painting by Nguyen Hong Thuy

Green future. Painting by ART TDT-U