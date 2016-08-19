VnExpress International
Young Vietnamese win 25 prizes at US piano contests

By Toan Dao   August 19, 2016 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Four Vietnamese winners and two judges in the 2016 Lansum International Music Festival in Los Angeles on July 31. Photo from Sai Gon Giai Phong

Tinkling on the ivories earns students global recognition.

Seven students from Vietnam's National Academy of Music aged 9-18 won a total of 25 prizes at two piano contests recently held in the United States, Sai Gon Giai Phong (Saigon Liberation newspaper) reported on Thursday.

At the fifth annual Los Angeles Young Musicians International Competition that took place from August 3-5 in California, Phan Thien Bach Anh, 13, won a third prize while two other Vietnamese students received honorable mentions.

This year, 106 contestants from the U.S., Vietnam, China, Canada, Russia, Belarus and France participated in the highly-competitive contest.

Previously, the Vietnamese students won 22 prizes at the 2016 Lansum International Music Festival in Los Angeles on July 31, including six first prizes, seven second prizes, five third prizes and four honorable mentions. Three outstanding students who won first prizes were selected to perform at the competition's awards ceremony.

The annual contest this year drew the participation of more than 100 contestants from the U.S., Vietnam and China.

This is the first time Vietnam has sent students to compete in the two contests.

Earlier this year, Evan Le, a five-year old Vietnamese American boy, surprised people by winning the top prize at a piano competition, also in California.

