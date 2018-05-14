Young Vietnamese pop star breaks YouTube record in Asia

Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP is definitely on a roll with his new music video titled “Chay Ngay Di”, or “Run Now.”

The music video was released on YouTube at midnight on May 12, and reached a million views in just 18 minutes, which is the shortest time for a Vietnamese music video to hit the one million mark on the world’s biggest video-sharing site.

Last year, Son Tung was also the first Vietnamese artist to hit one million subscribers on YouTube. His previous music video for “Lac Troi” (Afloat) attracted five million viewers on the first day.

After 24 hours, "Run Now" attracted an impressive 22 million views, becoming Asia’s most viewed music video in a day on YouTube, dethroning the previous record set by famous K-pop boy group BTS, whose music video for their hit song “DNA” surpassed 20.9 million views.

This is an achievement not just for Son Tung M-TP, but also for the Vietnamese pop scene in general. “Run Now” even racked up more views within 24 hours than international artists such as Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

The music video for “Run Now” reached the number 1 spot on the world’s most watched videos in the 24 hours after it was uploaded.

Son Tung, 24, is a well-known for his hit songs and videos, three of which have over 130 million views on YouTube. His official YouTube channel currently has 2.4 million subscribers.

Tung is regarded as one of the top artists in Vietnam with numerous of hits under his belt, with a growing fanbase of domestic and international followers. “Run Now” is a hip-hop/trap influenced R&B song, composed by Son Tung himself.