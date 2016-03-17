World largest jade Buddha to visit Quang Binh

At 2.7 meters high and weighing 4 tons, the Buddha is the largets of its kind in the world and sits on an alabaster throne that is 1.4 meters high.

Photo VnExpress/ Dao Phuc Long Phi

The Buddha was carved from an 18 ton boulder of translucent jade that was discovered in Canada in 2000.

It took eight years for sculptors from around the world to complete the statue in Thailand.

The Jade Buddha has been exhibited around the world for everyone to admire, regardless of their religion, and take a moment to reflect upon peace.

The Buddha is expected to inspire visitors to embrace joyful lives.

The pagoda will also hold several seminars themed Buddhism and Universal Peace and Zen and Life, as well as a candle ceremony to pray for peace and prosperity.

Hoang Phuc Pagoda is more than 700 years old and one of the oldest temples in Central Vietnam.

The Buddha was first exhibited in Vietnam in 2009.

Monks in Ho Chi Minh City prayed in front of the Buddha when the statue was first exhibited in Vietnam in 2009 - Photo: VnExpress