Westlife frontman to return to Vietnam as part of solo tour

A still image from a video posted on Shane Filan's Facebook fan page, announcing his visit to the country in July.

In a video posted on his Facebook fan page on Saturday, the 37-year-old singer announced he will be performing at Lan Anh Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City for a live concert as part of his Love Always Tours 2017.

Besides new songs from his latest album Love Always, Shane will also be performing some of Westlife's greatest hits.

The news has stirred up Westlife fans in Vietnam, where they once were the most popular foreign boy band.

Fans react to Shane's announcement of his upcoming concert in Ho Chi Minh City.

Originally signed by Simon Cowell and managed by Louis Walsh, the Irish band was founded in 1998, and included Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Brian McFadden.

Westlife sold 11.1 million albums and accumulated 14 number one singles before announcing their split in 2012.

The boy band visited Vietnam in 2011 on their eleventh major global tour.

Lead singer Filan was declared bankrupt in 2012 after a failed property venture.

In 2013, he made a comeback with his debut solo album named You and Me.

His latest album, Love Always was released last February.