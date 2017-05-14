VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Westlife frontman to return to Vietnam as part of solo tour

By VnExpress   May 14, 2017 | 04:59 pm GMT+7
Westlife frontman to return to Vietnam as part of solo tour
A still image from a video posted on Shane Filan's Facebook fan page, announcing his visit to the country in July.

Shane Filan has got fans' hearts fluttering with the news that he will be performing in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16.

In a video posted on his Facebook fan page on Saturday, the 37-year-old singer announced he will be performing at Lan Anh Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City for a live concert as part of his Love Always Tours 2017.

Besides new songs from his latest album Love Always, Shane will also be performing some of Westlife's greatest hits.

The news has stirred up Westlife fans in Vietnam, where they once were the most popular foreign boy band.

westlife-frontman-to-return-to-vietnam-as-part-of-solo-tour

Fans react to Shane's announcement of his upcoming concert in Ho Chi Minh City.

Originally signed by Simon Cowell and managed by Louis Walsh, the Irish band was founded in 1998, and included Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Brian McFadden.

Westlife sold 11.1 million albums and accumulated 14 number one singles before announcing their split in 2012.

The boy band visited Vietnam in 2011 on their eleventh major global tour.

Lead singer Filan was declared bankrupt in 2012 after a failed property venture.

In 2013, he made a comeback with his debut solo album named You and Me.

His latest album, Love Always was released last February.

Related News:
Tags: Westlife Shane Filan
 
Read more
At Cannes, Vietnam declares itself ‘New Destination of Blockbusters’

At Cannes, Vietnam declares itself ‘New Destination of Blockbusters’

Cannes deploys flower power to boost film festival security

Cannes deploys flower power to boost film festival security

The superhuman athletes who mix legends with high tech

The superhuman athletes who mix legends with high tech

The rise of Vietnamese cinema: A look at five biggest films

The rise of Vietnamese cinema: A look at five biggest films

Outside Hanoi, a village of dressmakers

Outside Hanoi, a village of dressmakers

Netflix teen suicide series '13 Reasons Why' triggers alarm among experts

Netflix teen suicide series '13 Reasons Why' triggers alarm among experts

Hanoi rejects idea of building turtle statue as new icon

Hanoi rejects idea of building turtle statue as new icon

Chinese mothers tattoo over C-section scars

Chinese mothers tattoo over C-section scars

 
go to top