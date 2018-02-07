Vietnamese Tet spirit shines bright in the land of the rising sun

|
Staff at a Japanese branch of a Vietnamese firm in Tokyo gather to make traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) treats such as banh chung and banh tet (sticky rice cakes) ahead of their country's biggest holiday.
In order to stick with traditions, the company they work for has shipped in 140 dong leaves used to make banh chung from Vietnam and banana leaves for banh tet from Japan’s Okinawa Island.
And this is the result: 20 banh chung and 10 banh tet.
A Tet feast with a northern flavor.
A Tet feast with all the traditional Vietnamese dishes from the central part of the country.
And here's what they serve down south during Tet.
Vietnamese children wearing traditional ao dai in the land of the kimono for the special occasion.