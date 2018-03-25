VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Vietnamese temple or Japanese shrine? Spirited away in a Saigon pagoda

By Quynh Tran   March 25, 2018 | 08:58 am GMT+7

The pagoda appeared in 1905 just outside Saigon before undergoing a massive restoration project in 2006.

Khanh An Pagoda stands out in Ho Chi Minh Citys District 12 for its architecture and decoration that makes it look so close to a shrine in Japan.

Khanh An Pagoda lies in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 12, and is famous for its Japanese architecture and decor.
It first appeared in 1905 as a small pagoda and was damaged multiple times for sheltering the Vietnamese forces during the fight against the French invasion between 1858 and 1945. The pagoda went through a massive restoration in 2006 that was completed in 2016 to give it a Japanese look with wood and stone.

It wa built in 1905 as a small pagoda and was damaged multiple times during the French invasion between 1858 and 1945. The pagoda underwent massive restoration work from 2006 to 2016.
The pagodas sanctum seen from above.

The pagoda’s sanctum seen from above.
Wood makes the soul of the sanctum.

The wooden soul of the sanctum.
Unlike many pagodas in Vietnam, An Khanh has no statues of dragon or phoenix.

Unlike many pagodas in Vietnam, Khanh An has no dragon or phoenix statues.
The pagoda has many architectural features like a Japanese shrine. Standing out is the house for monks and the guest house, which are built of wood and highlighted with red and yellow lines.

The pagoda has a distinct Japanese style. Standing out are the wooden houses highlighted with red and yellow lines.
The roof is decorated with white lanterns as if does not look Japanese enough.

The roof is decorated with white lanterns.
Another angle of the house for monks.

Another angle of the monks' house.
On top of the roof stand a pole that can be found at several pagodas and temples in Japan.

On the top of the roof stands a pole that can be found at several pagodas and temples in Japan.
Aroundthe yard of the pagoda placed lines of lights made of wood and paper that reflect the true Japanese spirit.

Around the yard of the pagoda are lights made of wood and paper that reflect Japanese culture.
On Buddhist festivals and holidays, all lanterns will be light up.

On Buddhist festivals and holidays, all the lanterns are lit up.
An Khanh pagoda attracts many visitors who want a taste of Japanese.

Khanh An Pagoda attracts many visitors after a taste of Japanese.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam pagoda Saigon Ho Chi Minh City Japanese style
 
Read more
Back to the 80s: Vietnamese high school seniors relive good old days in yearbook

Back to the 80s: Vietnamese high school seniors relive good old days in yearbook

Travel back in time with these shots of Vietnam’s capital 60 years ago

Travel back in time with these shots of Vietnam’s capital 60 years ago

Young girls sweat it out to shape their bodies and future of artistic gymnastics in Vietnam

Young girls sweat it out to shape their bodies and future of artistic gymnastics in Vietnam

Monks put finishing touches to Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala ahead of grand unveiling

Monks put finishing touches to Vietnam's largest jeweled mandala ahead of grand unveiling

Vietnamese singer crowned international transgender beauty queen

Vietnamese singer crowned international transgender beauty queen

Row erupts over new Frida Kahlo Barbie

Row erupts over new Frida Kahlo Barbie

Hanoians dance the night away as Modern Talking singer rolls back the years

Hanoians dance the night away as Modern Talking singer rolls back the years

'Shape of Water' takes best picture Oscar; Oldman, McDormand are best actors

'Shape of Water' takes best picture Oscar; Oldman, McDormand are best actors

 
go to top