Vietnamese temple or Japanese shrine? Spirited away in a Saigon pagoda

Khanh An Pagoda lies in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 12, and is famous for its Japanese architecture and decor.
It wa built in 1905 as a small pagoda and was damaged multiple times during the French invasion between 1858 and 1945. The pagoda underwent massive restoration work from 2006 to 2016.
The pagoda’s sanctum seen from above.
The wooden soul of the sanctum.
Unlike many pagodas in Vietnam, Khanh An has no dragon or phoenix statues.
The pagoda has a distinct Japanese style. Standing out are the wooden houses highlighted with red and yellow lines.
The roof is decorated with white lanterns.
Another angle of the monks' house.
On the top of the roof stands a pole that can be found at several pagodas and temples in Japan.
Around the yard of the pagoda are lights made of wood and paper that reflect Japanese culture.
On Buddhist festivals and holidays, all the lanterns are lit up.
Khanh An Pagoda attracts many visitors after a taste of Japanese.