Vietnamese photographers win big in international contest

By Kim Thuy   April 11, 2016 | 08:04 am GMT+7
Splash of colour: Do Hieu Liem’s Knitting Fishing Nets : Photo: venopilon.si

Vietnamese photographers have won top prizes at the second International Salon of Photography Donegal 2016 in Ireland.

The Photographic Society of America (PSA) awarded gold medals to Tran Phong’s “Hard Child” in the child category; Dao Tien Dat’s “Morning On Tuyen Lam Lake” won in the open color category and Do Hieu Liem’s “Knitting Fishing Nets” took gold medal in the open color category.

Phong also won the Salon Silver Medal for his photo “Afternoon in Highland”, while Dat grabbed the Salon Bronze Medal for his photo “Deeply Worry” in the portrait category.

Another photo, entitled “Old Man” and “Two Buffalo” by Phong, received PSA’s honorable mention in the open color category.

Phong and Dat are veteran photographers. Both of them won the titles of Excellent International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) Bronze and Gold Excellent Artist from the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist.

During his 30-year career, Phong, from central highland Gia Lai Province, won over 700 awards at photo contests in Vietnam and throughout the world. Also, he has exhibited his photos in 50 countries and territories. He has additionally received the title of Romanian Honorary Fellow, Argus Photographic Society and French RISF 3.

Meanwhile, Dat has received 667 international photo awards. He won first place at the Top Overseas PSA Who’s Who in photography in the black and white and small-sized color category in 2010.

The second International Salon of Photography Donegal drew 230 photographers from 48 countries and territories displaying photos highlighting many themes, such as people, nature, travel, city life, sports and portraits.

The three other Vietnamese photographers that entered the contest include Ly Hong Van, Thanh Vu and Tran Thu An.

Source: VietnamPlus

Tags: photographer prize
 
