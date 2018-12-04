Vietnamese photographers win awards in international contest

In the black-and-white category, Luong Nguyen Thien Chuong won the gold medal for "Gingli," a photo that shows a man trying to catch fish inside a cave with a net.

"Gingli" by Luong Nguyen Thien Chuong. Photo courtesy of Orhan Holding International Contest

Vu Manh Cuong won the bronze medal in the color category for his "Summer on the lotus pond," an aerial shot of a boat floating amid lotus leaves.

"Summer on the lotus pond" by Vu Manh Cuong. Photo courtesy of Orhan Holding International Contest/via Vietnam News Agency

Dang Quang Vinh won the International Federation of Photographic Art’s best author award and Ohran Holding special award in the experimental category for his "Molder."

"Molder" by Dang Quang Vinh. Photo courtesy of Orhan Holding International Contest/via Vietnam News Agency

In all, Vinh won five of the 12 awards Vietnamese photographers received in four categories. His photos mostly feature life in fishing villages.

This year’s contest received over 5,000 submissions from 71 countries and territories, including from 15 Vietnamese photographers.

Orhan has become a prestigious international photography competition after starting out as a domestic contest.