Vietnamese photograph gets ‘honorable mention’ in international contest

The “In the Melaleuca Forest” photo, taken by Vietnamese photographer Pham Huy Trung, is posted on the Siena International Photography Awards 2018 website.

Taken by Pham Huy Trung, the shot is captured in a flooded melaleuca forest in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

The photo has claimed an honorable mention in the “Journeys and Adventures” category.

The contest is judged by world-renowned photographers and photo editors from National Geographic and the BBC.

October and November are peak months in the Mekong Delta’s flooding season, submerging the Mekong Delta's melaleuca forests, which are then navigated by boats.

The Siena International Photo Awards were launched in 2015 in Italy by Luca Venturi as part of the Art Photo Travel Association’s mission. It is considered one of the world’s prestigious photo contests.

This year’s contest received 48,000 entries from amateur and professional photographers from 156 countries worldwide competing in Nature, Urban, People, Animals, and Journey and Adventures categories.

Prize winning photos included a snowy owl in Canada, a wild Sumatran orangutan in Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser national park and a human-like mountain in Iceland.

Hanoian Trung is a passionate photographer who travels around the country taking pictures of landscapes and cultural features. Many of his flycam shots have been carried by National Geographic Magazine.

Last year, he won the first prize from SkyPixel, the world’s most popular aerial photography community, for his work on a lobster farm in Yen Island in the central province of Phu Yen.