Culture & Arts

Vietnamese cars sporting the national colors for U23 Asian Cup final against Uzbekistan

By Ngoc Diep   January 27, 2018 | 10:16 am GMT+7

Football fans are ready to paint the streets red with flags and T-shirts, and let's not forget their cars.

This red Audi A4 has been transformed into the Vietnamese flag to support the national football team in the match against Uzbekistan at the final game of the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship that will kick off in China at 3 p.m. Vietnam time.

This tractor is spirited up with the image of Vietnamese players, the national flag and a motto that reads Vietnam the champion.

Yet another car turn into a Vietnamese flag. This time, with the name of the South Korean coach of the team on it.

This car is brand new but its owner does not mind to glue the image of the team, the flag and coach Park on it.

The owner of this car predicts that Vietnam wins Uzbekistan 1-0.

U23 Vietnam wins! This is the most popular theme for a Facebook profile picture in Vietnam these days.

Shops that offer decals got their hands all busy in the past few days.

Shops selling decals have had their hands busy over the past few days across Vietnam.
This blue Range Rover is not less eye-catching than other cars in red.

Owners of these cars are teaming up and get ready for a march, if Vietnam wins.

Some creativity on this Hyundai Getz. Video by Le Minh

