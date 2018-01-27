Vietnamese cars sporting the national colors for U23 Asian Cup final against Uzbekistan

|
This red Audi A4 has been transformed into the Vietnamese flag to support the national football team in the in the final of the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship in China at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
|
This truck has been adorned with an image of the Vietnamese players, the national flag and a motto that reads “Vietnam the champion”.
|
Yet another car that's been transformed into the Vietnamese flag, this time with the name of the South Korean coach on it.
|
This car is brand new but the owner has still stuck a picture of the team, the flag and coach Park Hang-seo on it.
|
The owner of this car thinks Vietnam will beat Uzbekistan 1-0.
|
"U23 Vietnam wins!" This is the most popular theme for a Facebook profile picture in Vietnam at the moment.
|
Shops selling decals have had their hands busy over the past few days across Vietnam.
|
This blue Range Rover is no less eye-catching than its red counterparts.
|
The owners of these cars will hold a victory parade if Vietnam wins.
Some creativity on this Hyundai Getz. Video by Le Minh