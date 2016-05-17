vietnamese-beauty-shows-up-in-high-fashion-attire-at-cannes-2016

|
Ly Nha Ky, famous in Vietnam as an actress, businesswoman and philanthropist, attended the premier of "The BFG" by eminent director Steven Spielberg.
On the first day of the festival, as the sponsor of Cinefondation, Ky chose a mermaid gown by Georges Hobeika.
This is the third time Ly Nha Ky has attended the Cannes Festival.
The upper part of the gown is adorned with intricate patterns with a low collar that showed of her cleavage.
The second day of Cannes marked the transformation of Ly Nha Ky into a goddess thanks to Cleopatra inspired make-up.
Wrapping herself in the luxury attire by designer Alexis Mabille, Ly Nha Ky took to the red carpet at the premier of "Mail The Pierres" by director Nicole Garcia.
To compliment the Egypt-inspired studded gown, Ky paired it with tone-on-tone accessories.
Ky shines confidently among world celebrities.
The mermaid gown was once again a hit at the big event.