Vietnamese artwork to go under the hammer at Christie's

The acclaimed piece by Vietnamese designer Tran Nu Yen Khe in collaboration with Haute-Lacquer house Hanoia will be auctioned at Christie’s in London on October 18.

This is the first time a contemporary piece of Vietnamese art has been put up for sale at a well-known auction house like Christie’s.

Designer Tran Nu Yen Khe is an international actress, best known for her role in the film “The Scent of Green Papaya”. Yen Khe has combined her experience in filming with her passion for design to produce a series of creative objects.

The artwork named “Borderline” was made from lacquer and is a co-creation between Yen Khe and Hanoia, the leading Haute-lacquer house in Vietnam. With two galleries at 38 Hang Dao, Hanoi and 107 Dong Khoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoia aims to preserve the traditional legacy and revive the values of Vietnamese art.

'Borderline', an artwork by Vietnamese designer Tran Nu Yen Khe in collaboration with art house Hanoia, will be auctioned at Christie’s in London on October 18.

The cone-shaped artwork “Borderline” is a demonstration of the spirit of Vietnamese contemporary art. It is also a strong symbol reflecting exoticism, reality, nature and border disputes, the mixture of the past and the present.

"Hanoia and Yen Khe is such a perfect match," said Géraldine Lenain, International Director, Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art of Christie’s Paris. “While Hanoia is the leader in Vietnam for the art of lacquer, Yen Khe has a lot of experience in interior design. Their “Borderline” is a masterpiece.”

Designer Tran Ngoc Yen Khe

The “Chinese and Asian Contemporary Design” by Christie’s this year will feature a unique selection of 16 lots especially made for the auction by masters from China, Japan, Vietnam and India. The sale will combine the best of Chinese and Asian contemporary design and continue the dialogue between modernity and tradition across the continent.

It is a live auction and can be bid online at: http://bit.ly/2z14oEM