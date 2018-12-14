Vietnam’s V-pop prince seen on set with Snoop Dogg

A screenshot from a Snapchat post by Snoop Dogg shows him on set with Son Tung M-TP.

The famous American rapper has posted a few short clips of him working on a new project with Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP earlier this month.

In one clip, Snoop Dogg says: "Live on the set with Son Tung, you understand me?" Tung says, "Exactly," before Snoop ends the video, saying: "It's going down."

The clips soon went viral among Vietnamese fans. No further information is available about the project the prince of V-pop and the veteran rapper are working on.

Back in 2016, a video of Snoop Dogg making fresh Vietnamese summer rolls, or goi cuon, went viral on Facebook. The Vietnamese dish was featured on the first episode of Snoop Dogg’s cooking show called Potluck Dinner Party.

The 24 year-old Vietnamese pop sensation, Son Tung M-TP, also enjoyed a year of great success, with his music video 'Run Now' becoming the most watched music video on YouTube globally in 24 hours after its release.

Asian publications showered him with praise for achieving this feat. In South Korea, newspapers like CcDailyNews, Stardailynews and Sportsseoul have called him "Vietnam’s number one artist."

Last year, Son Tung was also the first Vietnamese artist to hit one million subscribers on YouTube. His previous music video, "Lac Troi" (Afloat), attracted five million viewers on the first day.