Culture & Arts

Vietnam’s hip-hop queen premiers ‘But Why?’ on Beats 1 radio

By Tuan Hoang   July 21, 2018 | 11:42 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s most famous female rapper Suboi has become the first Vietnamese artist to officially launch a new single on radio station Beats 1.

 “N-SAO?,”  (But Why?) is Suboi’s first single in almost two years.

 The very first song by a Vietnamese artist to be premiered on Beats 1, one of the biggest radio stations in the world, operated by Apple Inc., is produced by the American duo Zach and Pat.

To promote the new single, Suboi has also introduced herself a more mature look with a touch of high-end chic and sexiness, a departure in style compared to her previous works.

Talking about this brand new look, Suboi said: “Every woman from 18 to 24 changes constantly, and I’m no exception. I made this look all by myself and wore whatever I want. People say that female rappers should always be strong and powerful, but I don’t think so. Female rappers can be attractive and sexy too.”

Vietnamese rap queen is back with a mature and sexy look. Photo: VnExpress.

Suboi’s life, popularity and outspoken lyrics have attained international renown. She has been featured in The Wall Street JournalThe Guardian and CNN. The Guardian quoted her manager describing her music as combining genres like “dubstep, tranc and electro with hip-hop to create a style of music never before heard in Vietnam,” thus bringing the outside world in to the country.

The rap queen from Ho Chi Minh City became the first Vietnamese artist ever to perform at the world-famous 2015 SXSW Music Festival in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Suboi also caught international media attention when she rapped for former U.S. President Barack Obama when he visited Vietnam in 2016.

She also made it onto 30 Under 30 Asia, an annual list issued by Forbes to recognize the most influential people of the moment in Asia in 2017.

Listen to her latest work, N-SAO?:

