Vietnam - Russia contemporary art on show

By Pham Van, Mai Nhat   March 15, 2016 | 08:31 pm GMT+7

Featuring more than 80 artworks, a new exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City will showcase the work of Vietnamese and Russian painters.

From March 4 to 12, the exhibition titled 'Handshake' will take place at the Art Museum of Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition is the fifth in a series of collaborations between the two countries’ artists.

vietnam-russia-contemporary-art-on-show

Rung U Minh (U Minh jungle), Ho Minh Quan

-1

Loi ru tren da (Lullaby on the stone), Nguyen Trong Dung
-2

Cau be ban dao (Young street vendor), Bui Van Quang
-3

Tunguska, Khrutov
-4

Mua tam giac mach (Buckwheat season), Nguyen Huu Bai
-5

Ca (Fish), Butusov

-6

Sen (Lotus), Tran Quyet Thang
-7

Chan dung (Portrait), Le Hung
-8

Than thoi gian (God of time), Nguyen Thuong Hy
-9

Tuyet dau mua (Early season snow), Kuzmimykh
-10

Men rung (Jungle's intoxicating vapour), Ho Thi Xuan Thu
Tags: Contemporary art exhibition realism vietnam - russia
 
