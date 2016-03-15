Vietnam - Russia contemporary art on show

From March 4 to 12, the exhibition titled 'Handshake' will take place at the Art Museum of Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition is the fifth in a series of collaborations between the two countries’ artists.

Rung U Minh (U Minh jungle), Ho Minh Quan

Loi ru tren da (Lullaby on the stone), Nguyen Trong Dung

Cau be ban dao (Young street vendor), Bui Van Quang

Tunguska, Khrutov

Mua tam giac mach (Buckwheat season), Nguyen Huu Bai

Ca (Fish), Butusov

Sen (Lotus), Tran Quyet Thang

Chan dung (Portrait), Le Hung

Than thoi gian (God of time), Nguyen Thuong Hy

Tuyet dau mua (Early season snow), Kuzmimykh