Vietnam - Russia contemporary art on show

From March 4 to 12, the exhibition titled 'Handshake' will take place at the Art Museum of Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition is the fifth in a series of collaborations between the two countries’ artists.
Rung U Minh (U Minh jungle), Ho Minh Quan
Loi ru tren da (Lullaby on the stone), Nguyen Trong Dung
Cau be ban dao (Young street vendor), Bui Van Quang
Tunguska, Khrutov
Mua tam giac mach (Buckwheat season), Nguyen Huu Bai
Ca (Fish), Butusov
Sen (Lotus), Tran Quyet Thang
Chan dung (Portrait), Le Hung
Than thoi gian (God of time), Nguyen Thuong Hy
Tuyet dau mua (Early season snow), Kuzmimykh
Men rung (Jungle's intoxicating vapour), Ho Thi Xuan Thu