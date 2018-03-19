VnExpress International
Travel back in time with these shots of Vietnam’s capital 60 years ago

By Di Vy   March 19, 2018 | 10:49 am GMT+7

Hungarian photographer Rév Miklós tells a vivid story of Hanoi through the photos he took during a trip in 1959.

Dong Xuan Market, one of most crowded and biggest markets in Hanoi until today, in 1959. Rév Miklós was born in 1906 in Sátoraljaújhely and died in 1998 in Budapest of Hungary. During his trip to Hanoi in 1959, Miklós was president of Association of Hungarian Photographers.

The corner of Trang Tien and Hang Bai streets near Hanois iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake.

A panel encouraging agricultural development stands by Sword Lake.

Hang Buom Street in Hoan Kiem District. It used to be home to the Chinese community in Hanoi since early 19th century.

Hang Bac Street that lies 300 meters away from Sword Lake. It has been famous for shops making jewelries until today.

Grandpa and grandson have a drink in the Old Quarter, the part of Hanoi that has been in existence since imperial times as early as 16th century.

Two boys watch movie from a mobile cinema on the street of Hanoi.

A flower market on Hang Khoai Street.

A street vendor in the Old Quarter.

Many parts of the Old Quarter is still the same in Hanoi these days as in this photo.

Two women ride bicycles in ao dai, the traditional long dress of Vietnam. These photos appear in a photo book by Rév Miklós that was published in 1960 in Budapest.

A video of Hanoi in the 1950s by British Pathé

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Vietnam's capital old photos history Hanoi's Old Quater
 
