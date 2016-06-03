tourists-help-with-vietnam-beach-clean-up-as-authorities-drag-their-heels

Pictures taken of the beach by Russian tourist Oksana Pavlova were posted on May 29. Authorities in Binh Thuan Province responded immediately and said they will locate the site and verify if the pictures are valid. The results of the investigation are expected to be released by June 10.

Picture posted by a Russian tourist.

While authorities still need time to check the situation, Pavlova has already called others for help and her voice has been widely heard.

Many online newspapers and facebookers have shared the information, prompting tens of foreign tourists and locals to launch a clean-up today.

A lot of work is needed to clean up the beach.

One foreigner drags a heavy bag filled with garbage.

A Facebook community to "Keep Mui Ne Nice" has been set up with more than 600 members. A single voice now turns to a big campaign rescue the stunning beach from dying of pollution.

Last month, an American man and his "Keep Hanoi Clean" project helped clean up a stagnant canal in the capital, and since then has received support from the city's People's Committee.

Foreigners helping to clean up Vietnam? Many now wonder if it is time for local people to change their littering habits and take responsibility for the environment they are living in.

Photos by Elena Kukina