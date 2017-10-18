VnExpress International
Top international DJ set for Vietnam return to kick off Asia tour

By Duc Tri   October 18, 2017 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
A file photo shows DJ Armin van Buuren on stage in Hanoi in 2015

Armin van Buuren will open his Asia tour with a night in Saigon.

World renowned DJ Armin van Buuren is going to be bringing the beats back to Saigon this December to kick off his Asia tour, the event’s organizers have announced.

Organizers said the Dutch DJ will be performing in front of 17,000 fans.

No further details on the performance have been revealed. Last year, Jakarta and Singapore were also part of his global tour.

Van Buuren performed in Hanoi in late 2015, when he promised to return.

The 40-year-old artist, who is also a record producer and remixer, was ranked the No. 1 DJ by DJ Mag for four years in a row between 2007 and 2010, and has been held No. 4 position since 2015.

In 2014, he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for his single “This Is What It Feels Like” featuring Trevor Guthrie.

Martin Garrix, currently the world’s No. 1 DJ, performed in Saigon in September last year and DJ Afrojack was on set in December.

DJ superstars Skrillex, Tiesto and Zedd also played the city in 2015.

Tags: Vietnam music DJ EDM
 
