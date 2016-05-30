tonkinoise-inspiration

|
The collection was introduced at Shanghai Fashion Week in April and Vietnam’s Designer Fashion Week in May.
Inspired by the casual clothing that adorned northern Vietnamese women on a daily basis, the designs are made of linen, chiffon, mesh and leather.
While dresses and trousers change through the years, it’s the accesories that still manage to stand the tests of time, keeping their own recognizable shape and detail.
The flat version of the ‘non’, the Vietnamese conical hat, was a prevailing image all over northern parts of Vietnam a hundred years ago, and serves as a contrast between traditional prudishness and sexy see-through fabric.
Headwear, this time a ‘man’ which was used to stop hair from falling during work, represents the past, while a croptop, skirt and studded leather gloves add a sense of punk and modernity to the outfit.
The model, Ngo Thanh Van, is a famous singer and actress in Vietnam. She recently starred as the wicked stepmother in the silver screen adaptation of the Vietnamese version of Cinderella.
Thigh slit dress over tight pants, skinny silhouette under a flared cover.
Photo by Milor Tran
Make-up by Nam Trung