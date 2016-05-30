VnExpress International
Culture & Arts

Tonkinoise inspiration

By VnExpress   May 30, 2016 | 04:30 pm GMT+7

‘Tonkin’, the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Kelly Bui, draws most of its inspiration from the way women of the eponymous region dressed in a time when fashion still bore its own exotic character.

tonkinoise-inspiration

The collection was introduced at Shanghai Fashion Week in April and Vietnam’s Designer Fashion Week in May.
tonkinoise-inspiration-1

Inspired by the casual clothing that adorned northern Vietnamese women on a daily basis, the designs are made of linen, chiffon, mesh and leather.

tonkinoise-inspiration-3

While dresses and trousers change through the years, it’s the accesories that still manage to stand the tests of time, keeping their own recognizable shape and detail.
tonkinoise-inspiration-4

The flat version of the ‘non’, the Vietnamese conical hat, was a prevailing image all over northern parts of Vietnam a hundred years ago, and serves as a contrast between traditional prudishness and sexy see-through fabric.
tonkinoise-inspiration-5

Headwear, this time a ‘man’ which was used to stop hair from falling during work, represents the past, while a croptop, skirt and studded leather gloves add a sense of punk and modernity to the outfit.

tonkinoise-inspiration-7

The model, Ngo Thanh Van, is a famous singer and actress in Vietnam. She recently starred as the wicked stepmother in the silver screen adaptation of the Vietnamese version of Cinderella.
tonkinoise-inspiration-8

Thigh slit dress over tight pants, skinny silhouette under a flared cover.

Photo by Milor Tran

Make-up by Nam Trung

