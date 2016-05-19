To make sense of Hanoi, go to its parks

Photojournalist Xavier Bourgois has picked up his camera to capture Hanoians in their favorite past times in parks and by the lakes. In his eyes, these public spaces represent a generation crossroads.

Young men play shuttlecock by Thien Quang Lake.

Vietnamese police officers doing martial arts in Lenin Garden.

A young boy performing a BMX trick under a statue of Lenin in Lenin Garden.

A young man works out in front of the lake in Lenin Park.

Retired men play Chinese chess in Lenin Park.

A young woman releases balloons into the air in Lenin Park.

A couple poses for a photographer in a park in Tay Ho District.

A young boy performs a skateboarding stunt in Lenin Park.

A young boy on his skateboard in Lenin Park.

Hip-Hop dancers perform at Ha Noi Creative City.

An old man sits by Thien Quang Lake.

Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois

