VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

To make sense of Hanoi, go to its parks

By Xavier Bourgois   May 19, 2016 | 11:50 pm GMT+7

As cities expand, social bonds weaken. However in Hanoi, parks and lakes have somehow become precious gathering points that keep the city from drifting apart. Simply put, they are part of what makes Hanoi so... Hanoian.

Photojournalist Xavier Bourgois has picked up his camera to capture Hanoians in their favorite past times in parks and by the lakes. In his eyes, these public spaces represent a generation crossroads. 

Young men playing shuttlecock kicking by Ho Thien Quang Lake.

Young men play shuttlecock by Thien Quang Lake.
Vietnamese police officer doing martial art workout in Lenine's square.

Vietnamese police officers doing martial arts in Lenin Garden.
A young boy performing BMX under a statue of Lenine in Lenine's square.

A young boy performing a BMX trick under a statue of Lenin in Lenin Garden.
A young men doing some workout in front of the lake of Lenin's Park.

A young man works out in front of the lake in Lenin Park.
Retired men playing Chinese chess in Lenin's park.

Retired men play Chinese chess in Lenin Park.
young woman is letting go ballons in the air in Lenin's Parc.

A young woman releases balloons into the air in Lenin Park.
A couple of fiance pose for a photographer in a parc of Tai Ho district.

A couple poses for a photographer in a park in Tay Ho District.
A young boy performing skateboard in Lenine's par

A young boy performs a skateboarding stunt in Lenin Park.
A young boy performing skateboard in Lenine's park.

A young boy on his skateboard in Lenin Park.
Hip-Hop dancers performing at the Ha Noi Creative City

Hip-Hop dancers perform at Ha Noi Creative City.
Hip-Hop dancers performing at the Ha Noi Creative City

Hip-Hop dancers perform at Ha Noi Creative City.
An old men sitting near Ho Thien Quang Lake.

An old man sits by Thien Quang Lake.

Photo by VnExpress/Xavier Bourgois

Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags: Lenin Park Thien Quang public space generation
 
Read more
For the first time, together, on the beach of Da Nang

For the first time, together, on the beach of Da Nang

Inside the pagoda Obama plans to visit

Inside the pagoda Obama plans to visit

Collectors to cash in at Vietnam's first professional art auction

Collectors to cash in at Vietnam's first professional art auction

#AskMOTT - all the photography tips you can get

#AskMOTT - all the photography tips you can get

Red or blue? Hanoi's advertising billboards and a most curios case of urban planning

Red or blue? Hanoi's advertising billboards and a most curios case of urban planning

Pret-a-porTea: Sipping tea by the runway

Pret-a-porTea: Sipping tea by the runway

Hanoi, Saigon in the 80s through a French lens: beauty lies in simplicity

Hanoi, Saigon in the 80s through a French lens: beauty lies in simplicity

The American-Vietnam War: compassion between bloodshed and bombs

The American-Vietnam War: compassion between bloodshed and bombs

 
go to top