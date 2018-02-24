VnExpress International
Thousands block Hanoi's main street outside overcrowded pagoda to wish away bad luck

By Manh Cuong   February 24, 2018 | 11:12 am GMT+7

Locals believe that the ritual will help them avoid unfortunate events in the new lunar year and only monks at pagodas can help them do so.

Thousands of people filled a street in Hanois Dong Da District on Friday night as they attend a ceremony to pray for peace in a new lunar year, which began one week ago.

Traffic police puts up barriers in early afternoon on Friday ahead of the ceremony at 7 p.m. at Phuc Khanh Pagoda in order to maintain traffic order on Tay Son Street.

As many as 700 officers, including fire fighters, are gathered for this event, which is held occasionally one week after Tet until the mid of the first lunar month.

Some people arrive at Phuc Khanh Pagoda since 2 p.m. to save themselves a seat as there is limited space at the pagoda. Many Vietnamese believe that their fate lies in the star designated for that year, and while some are considered lucky, some are not and can cause troubles. Thats why they have to visit pagodas to pray that the bad stars will leave them alone.

These people are one step late and have to seat or even stand on the street in front of the pagoda and beat the cold for the ritual.

Inside the pagoda where the ritual takes place.

Attenders take half of Tay Son Street on Friday night.

Some people even stand on the other side of the street to pray as the other half of the street is already filled up.

Traffic on Tay Son Street turns into complete chaos when the ceremony finally ends at 8 p.m.

