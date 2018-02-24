Thousands block Hanoi's main street outside overcrowded pagoda to wish away bad luck

|
Thousands of people fill a street in Hanoi’s Dong Da District on Friday night as they attend a ceremony to pray for peace in a new lunar year, which began last week.
|
Traffic police puts up barriers in early afternoon on Friday ahead of the ceremony at 7 p.m. at Phuc Khanh Pagoda in order to maintain traffic order on Tay Son Street.
|
As many as 700 officers, including fire fighters, are gathered for this event, which is held one week after the lunar new year starts until the mid of the first lunar month.
|
Some people arrive at Phuc Khanh Pagoda as early as 2 p.m. to save themselves a seat due to limited space at the pagoda. Many Vietnamese believe that their fate is decided by the stars designated for that year, and while some are considered lucky, some are not and can cause troubles. That’s why they have to visit pagodas to pray so the bad stars will leave them alone.
|
Latecomers, unable to find a seat in the pagoda, have to stand and pray outside on the street amid Hanoi's winter cold.
|
Inside the pagoda where the ritual takes place.
|
Attendants take up half of the space on Tay Son Street on Friday night.
|
Some people even stand against the traffic barrier to pray all other spots closer to the pagoda are already occupied.
|
Traffic on Tay Son Street turns into complete chaos when the ceremony finally ends at 8 p.m.