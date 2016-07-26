The sun-rain love affair called Hanoi summer

The capital of Vietnam battles through a rainy, humid summer. Humidity hovering at around saturation point sends people running for cover during rush hour, and drivers are no exception. Stopping under the slightest hint of shade, they pull up in spots before red lights regardless of whether it's legal or not. But then the heavens open and a deluge engulfs the road. So what does one do? Pull over - wherever you are - and grab the raincoat tucked under your seat. VnExpress brings you the best of Hanoi, whatever the weather.

Rainstorms are the norm in Hanoi during summer. Some pray for it, hoping the shower will lift the scorching heat. Some just hate being under a raincoat and driving through the flooded roads that become the talk of the town whenever they emerge. Photo by Nguyen Tuan Anh/VnExpress Photo Contest

The raincoat: part of the urban survival kit. Photo by Cu An Binh/VnExpress Photo Contest

Street business is somewhat affected, but it carries on regardless. Photo in Nguyen Chi Nam/VnExpress Photo Contest

Even the huge trees on Phan Dinh Phung Street cannot protect a lone street vendor from the summer rain. Ha Thanh/VnExpress Photo Contest

But after the rain, the sun always comes out. Rays of light cut through old trees on Phan Dinh Phung Street creating a symphony of light and color.

A prevailing image seen throughout the city. Street vendors have long been part of the city's soul.

But even if the summer rain fails to ease the boiling heat, the numerous lakes are the perfect refuge for Hanoians.

Sunset by West Lake, where the breeze whisks away traffic smog.

