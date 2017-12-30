The story of Saigon's ‘floating temple’

VnExpress International
Like many other spiritual sites in this city, the year-end is the time when this floating temple is at its busiest.

This temple in Ho Chi Minh City covers an entire islet on Vam Thuat River in Go Vap District, making it look as if it were floating. The temple was originally known as Phu Chau, but nowadays people call it the Floating Temple.
It was built over 300 years ago with a touch of Chinese influence.
Legend has it that a fisherman found the body of a dead woman in the river back in the 18th century so he decided to bury her on the islet and build a temple to worship her. From that moment on, his life became much better. Locals have continued his work to expand and upgrade the temple to what it is now.
At the beginning of the year, people come to pray for luck and peace, and to express their gratitude to the five goddesses they call “the Five Mothers”.
Offerings to the goddesses include coconuts, areca nuts and chrysanthemums.
Some people sell caged birds and fish in front of the temple so that visitors can “set them free” in an effort to earn some good karma.
The only way to reach the temple is by boat. Hundreds of visitors stop by this temple every day.

Tags: Bali Indonesia garbage
 
