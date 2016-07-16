The old markets that make Hanoi tick

Dong Xuan Market

Established in 1889 during French colonial times, Dong Xuan Market is the oldest market in the city and has found a place in the hearts of many of its residents. Locals have grown up with it, and just a few steps from the Old Quarter, customers can easily buy clothes, electronic goods and thousands of other items here.

Dong Xuan is regarded as a local “weekend vacation” spot for food lovers because of the enormous amount of desserts, snacks and treats it has to offer. There are many ways to satisfy your hungry stomach here, from the famous ‘pho’ to the tasty grilled pork noodles, or alternatively, banh mi is always available upon request.

Long Bien Wholesale Market

Out in the open, you will be amazed by the sheer quantity of products at the market, because everything is on a wholesale scale. The scene here is quite fascinating to watch. Closed during the day like Dong Xuan Market, Long Bien Market opens at 10 p.m.

The market is most crowded at midnight and only returns to a relatively peaceful atmosphere after 5 a.m. If you are a chef looking for high quality ingredients, look no further, because Long Bien Market is where all the freshest products can be found before they are shipped out across Hanoi.

But make sure to bargain well for the best price and avoid goods of unknown origin. There are also plenty of snacks and delicious dishes available around to quell your midnight hunger.

Quang Ba Flower Market

An entire market dedicated to flowers and plants? Why not? Located to the north of Hanoi, near West Lake, Quang Ba Flower Market is an ideal place if you are looking for something to brighten up your house. Even though it opens in the early morning, the market is still packed with people. The atmosphere here drowns you in awe. The laughter, the shouting and the colors combine to make you feel like you are in the middle of an ancient Persian bazaar.

One of the best times to visit the market is during the ‘Tet’ festival when the market is flooded with a spring spirit and rows upon rows of pink cherry blossom trees. Also, you won’t have to deal with the summer heat.

