Culture & Arts

The most expensive Tet decoration? The answer might be bonsai

By Staff reporters   February 9, 2018 | 08:44 am GMT+7

Vietnamese people believe a beautiful bonsai can bring prosperity, so who says money doesn't grow on trees?

These pomelo trees are on sale in Ho Chi Minh City for VND30-50 million ($1,300-2,200). Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Each tree has up to 50-90 fruits. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

These apple bonsai from China costs VND3 million in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu

For the Year of the Dog, these dog-shape trees are sold at VND250 million each in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Chau

This orchid from Sa Pa, a town in Vietnams northern upland, is valued at VND120 million. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Chau

In Saigon, those who are not confident in taking care of a big tree can also hire one for two weeks  from this kumquat farm at the price of VND40 million per tree. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Their owner sells them at VND80 million each. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Happy New Year read this tag on the kumquat tree. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Tags: Vietnam Tet bonsai Lunar New Year
 
