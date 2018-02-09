The most expensive Tet decoration? The answer might be bonsai

|
These pomelo trees are on sale in Ho Chi Minh City for VND30-50 million ($1,300-2,200). Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
|
Each tree has up to 50-90 fruits. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
|
These apple bonsai from China costs VND3 million in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu
|
For the Year of the Dog, these dog-shape trees are priced at VND250 million each in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Chau
|
This orchid from Vietnam's northern resort town of Sa Pa costs VND120 million. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Chau
|
In Saigon, people can hire kumquat trees for two weeks from this farm for VND40 million per tree. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
|
The owner also sells them for VND80 million a piece. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
|
|
“Happy New Year” – read this tag on a kumquat tree. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran