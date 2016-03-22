The hair-color trends Vietnamese stars love

|
Hazelnut brown was never out of fashion for singer Ho Ngoc Ha.
Skin brightening is what makes this color work for singer Minh Hang.
Hazelnut also goes well with all lengths of hair, as in the case of Miss Vietnam 2014 Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen.
Jet-black is the choice of many Miss Vietnam contestants, such as Tu Anh, first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2012.
Pham Huong, Miss Universe Vietnam 2015.
Thuy Van, 3rd runner-up of Miss International 2015.
A huge craze when it first appeared, the ‘dip-dye’ is still favored by singer Bich Phuong.
Actress Andrea Aybar.
Actress Diem Hang.