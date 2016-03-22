VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

The hair-color trends Vietnamese stars love

By Pham Van   March 22, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

Hazelnut brown, jet black and the ‘dip-dye’ are three hair-color styles that these celebrity style icons love to sport.

3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met

Hazelnut brown was never out of fashion for singer Ho Ngoc Ha.
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-1

Skin brightening is what makes this color work for singer Minh Hang.
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-2

Hazelnut also goes well with all lengths of hair, as in the case of Miss Vietnam 2014 Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen.
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-3

Jet-black is the choice of many Miss Vietnam contestants, such as Tu Anh, first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2012.
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-4

Pham Huong, Miss Universe Vietnam 2015. 
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-5

Thuy Van, 3rd runner-up of Miss International 2015.
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-6

A huge craze when it first appeared, the ‘dip-dye’ is still favored by singer Bich Phuong.
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-7

Actress Andrea Aybar.
3-xu-huong-mau-nhuom-toc-khien-sao-viet-me-met-8

Actress Diem Hang.
Tags: Hair trend
 
Read more
China to banish

China to banish "bizarre" foreign names for residential compounds

Runaway zebra dies in Japan after golf course police chase

Runaway zebra dies in Japan after golf course police chase

Vietnamese icon’s never before seen artwork

Vietnamese icon’s never before seen artwork

Self-funded athlete secures Rio Olympic place

Self-funded athlete secures Rio Olympic place

Australian TV network weighs Asian version of Eurovision Song Contest

Australian TV network weighs Asian version of Eurovision Song Contest

The story of first surrogate twins born in Vietnam

The story of first surrogate twins born in Vietnam

Vietnamese fishermen remain at mercy of Somali pirates

Vietnamese fishermen remain at mercy of Somali pirates

Japanese football clubs flush away loo blues

Japanese football clubs flush away loo blues

 
go to top