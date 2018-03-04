VnExpress International
Culture & Arts

Take a peek at what Saigon’s iconic Ben Thanh Market looked like 90 years ago

By Di Vy   March 4, 2018 | 02:39 pm GMT+7

There weren't any motorbikes buzzing around Saigon's most famous market in the 1920s.

Ben Thanh Market was a rendezvous for street vendors by the Saigon River in the early 17th century before French colonial powers took over in 1859 and erected a solid structure with a thatched roof.
Ben Thanh (pier and citadel) was given its name due to its proximity to the Saigon River and the old citadel that was destroyed by the French.
The market was rebuilt in the early 20th century and a grand opening ceremony was held on March 28, 1914, gathering 100,000 people over three days.
The cyclo was the most common means of transport in Saigon back then, when the motorbike was still a complete stranger.
The two roads along the market were used as depots until 1940 to transfer passengers between Saigon and other cities and provinces in the south.
Ben Thanh Market had four main entrances. The eastern and western doors were seperated by 96 meters, while the southern and the northern doors were 136 meters apart.
Vendors inside the market.
And outside the front.
A street vendor behind the market.
Until today, Ben Thanh Market remains one of the most visited places in Saigon.
Tags: Vietnam Saigon Ben Thanh Market French colony
 
