Contact us | Follow us on       
Take a look at these budding Vietnamese actors on their first big auditions

By Giang Huy   July 14, 2017 | 12:22 pm GMT+7

From a shooter hell-bent on revenge to a bungling burglar, anything goes for a ticket into the Hanoi Academy of Theater and Cinema.

Ngo Thanh Viet from the northern province of Phu Tho crosses an imaginary river during his audition for the acting department at the Hanoi school on Wednesday. The audition was open for high school graduates who had sat the national exams in math, literature, English and sciences last month.
Be Long Nhat from the northern province of Cao Bang improvises a gun as he plays a revenge part.
A girl gets ready with her props.
Le Thi Thu Huong from the central province of Thanh Hoa plays a baguette street vendor who sees her mother in a dream, pretty much "The Little Match Girl".
Nguyen Van Nam from the northern province of Son La is shooing away bees.
Pham Tuan Phong from Hanoi is playing a thief who is crashing into furniture in a house. His face looks a bit too calm for a break-in, though.
Nguyen Ngoc Anh from Hanoi plays a soldier. “The judges stopped me halfway in,” she said.
Tags: Vietnam actors cinema education
 
