Style watch: The week’s best celebrity fashions

Singer Ho Ngoc Ha chose a simple jumpsuit with a shoulder cut-out paired with Ton-Sur-Ton handbag, belt and high-heeled sandals.
Young actress Ha Vi chose a feminine silk gown by designer Dang Hai Yen, paired with thin strap sandals.
Wrapping herself in a paper-thin pink dress by designer le Thanh Hoa, Dang Thu Thao, Miss Vietnam 2012, projects a sense of fragility with the popular quartz pink tone.
Jennifer Pham, Miss Asia USA 2006, scored again with white backless dress.
Dancer Linh Nga goes all black with metallic details. The striking features lie in the patterns on the dress and Gothic style earrings.
Pham Huong, Vietnam's representative at Miss Universe 2015, opts for the book inspired clothes of designer Vo Cong Khanh. The look is perfected with a white shirt and high-heel gladiator style sandals.
Quartz pink is also the choice of Miss Vietnam 2014 runner-up Diem Trang. In this look, she pursues a masculine silhouette with a menswear styled suit by designer Dang Hai Yen.
Actress Mi Du stays classic with a black and white design by Nguyen Hoang Tu.
Singer Thuy Tien shows her curves in a gold trumpet gown with paisley pattern.
Tu Anh, Miss Vietnam 2012 runner-up, sticks to an elegant style. The quartz pink tone helps enhance her femininity and pale skin.