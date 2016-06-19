VnExpress International
Contact us       
Steven Spielberg to have his first take on American-Vietnam War

By Pham Van   June 19, 2016 | 09:19 am GMT+7

The Jurassic Park’s director is said to be developing a movie about “the most trusted man in America” and his relationship with American-Vietnam War, according to Variety.

Amblin Entertainment, Spielberg’s studio, has secured a pitch from Chaman, screen writer of Spielberg’s recent “Bridge of Spies”, which centers around Walter Cronkite, CBS anchor man, who was dubbed “the most trusted man in America” during his heyday.

vietnam-to-have-its-film-by-the-eminent-steven-spielberg

Walter Cronkite, "the most trusted man in America". Photo by Rob Bogaerts / Anefo - Nationaal Archief(CC BY-SA 3.0 NL)

In 1968, Cronkite, together with Ernest Leiser, traveled to Vietnam to report on the Tet Offensive and its consequences. On his return, the anchor man, through his “Report on Vietnam: Who, What, When, Where, Why?” gave a significant voice in influencing America on the war half-way around the earth.

“To say that we are closer to victory today is to believe, in the face of the evidence, the optimists who have been wrong in the past. To suggest we are on the edge of defeat is to yield to unreasonable pessimism. To say that we are mired in stalemate seems the only realistic, yet unsatisfactory, conclusion. [...] But it is increasingly clear to this reporter that the only rational way out then will be to negotiate, not as victors, but as an honorable people who lived up to their pledge to defend democracy, and did the best they could,” Cronkite closed his famous editorial report.

