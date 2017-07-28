VnExpress International
Squeezing through Hanoi's alleys, where size really does matter

By Ngoc Thanh   July 28, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7

Don't have a big breakfast if you want to explore these tunnels through the capital. 

Two small alleys running parallel on Hang Thiec Street in downtown Hanoi.
Locals say these alleys were built dozens of years ago when parents split houses to provide entrances for their children.
An alley on Hang Dieu Street is 60 centimeters (24 inches) at its widest point, just enough for a person to walk through. “I’ve been here for 40 years. I’ve got used to it,” said Nguyen Thi Hue (L).
Even pulling a 40-centimeter cabinet down the alley is tricky.
An alley on Hang Bong Street is just wide enough for a motorbike.
This alley on Hang Dau Street is one of the smallest in the capital at just 46 centimeters wide.
Families share around 10 square meters (12 square yards) at the end of this alley and use the space as a kitchen.

Some alleys expand into tiny restaurants.
Tags: Vietnam urban development alleys Hanoi
 
